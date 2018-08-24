Serena Williams' Black Catsuit Banned From French Open

Serena Williams‘ catsuit has been banned from the French Open.

The president of the French Tennis Federation Bernard Giudicelli just announced that the annual competition will be implementing a dress code and moving towards a more conservative look in the future.

“I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place,” Bernard said to the AP.

Serena wore the full-length, skin-tight outfit during the last French Open, which not only made a cool fashion statement but also served a medical purpose.

The suit was designed to protect against blood clots after Serena suffered a haematoma in her body following the birth of her daughter Olympia.

Serena previously said it made her feel “like a warrior princess” and a “queen from Wakanda.”