Fri, 24 August 2018 at 9:08 am

Sony Admits to Releasing an Album Containing Fake Michael Jackson Music

Sony Admits to Releasing an Album Containing Fake Michael Jackson Music

Sony Music Records is making a surprising concession regarding posthumous Michael Jackson music.

After the label released several songs in 2010 that were reportedly by Michael on the posthumous record Michael, including “Monster,” “Keep Your Head Up” and “Breaking News,” a civil lawsuit filed by a fan named Vera Servoa has resulted in the label admitting that the music was fake.

The lawsuit was filed against Michael‘s longtime friends Eddie Cascio, James Victor Porte, and his production company, Angelikson Productions LLC.

According to court documents, Vera testified in Los Angeles Superior Court that they were recorded by an imposter, named Jason Malachi.

Sony Music Entertainment reportedly conceded in court that the recordings were fake. They are reportedly arguing that the songs were given to them in good faith. It’s not yet known if there will be any monetary punishment against the label, or if fans or Michael‘s estate will be awarded for the criminal behavior.
