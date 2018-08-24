Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for a Date Night in London!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are having a lovely night!

The 28-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter and the 27-year-old Mary Queen of Scots actor were spotted out together on Friday evening (August 23) at Hawksmoor restaurant in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Taylor wore a hunter green Free People maxi dress, black sandals and carried a Prada clutch, while Joe wore a blue tee and jeans.

Taylor is scheduled to perform on her Reputation Tour in Nashville, Tenn. at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday (August 25).