Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 3:06 pm

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for a Date Night in London!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for a Date Night in London!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are having a lovely night!

The 28-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter and the 27-year-old Mary Queen of Scots actor were spotted out together on Friday evening (August 23) at Hawksmoor restaurant in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Taylor wore a hunter green Free People maxi dress, black sandals and carried a Prada clutch, while Joe wore a blue tee and jeans.

Taylor is scheduled to perform on her Reputation Tour in Nashville, Tenn. at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday (August 25).
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 01
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 02
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 03
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 04
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 05
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 06
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 07
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 08
taylor swift joe alwyn august 2018 london 09

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

