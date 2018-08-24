Vincent Cassel Ties the Knot With 21-Year-Old Model Tina Kunakey!
Vincent Cassel and his longtime love Tina Kunakey are officially married!
The 51-year-old Black Swan actor and the 21-year-old model tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at town hall in Bidart, France.
The two looked overjoyed on the way to the ceremony, where Tina wore a stunning Vera Wang strapless white gown.
After the ceremony, Vincent took to his Instagram to share a snap of the couple staring lovingly at one another.
“OUI!❤️ #24aout2018💍,” Vincent captioned the photo.
The pair have been dating since 2016, when they met in Biarritz, France.
Tina hinted at an engagement back in May, when she shared a photo with the engagement ring emoji.
Congratulations Tina and Vincent!