Vincent Cassel Ties the Knot With 21-Year-Old Model Tina Kunakey!

Vincent Cassel and his longtime love Tina Kunakey are officially married!

The 51-year-old Black Swan actor and the 21-year-old model tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at town hall in Bidart, France.

The two looked overjoyed on the way to the ceremony, where Tina wore a stunning Vera Wang strapless white gown.

After the ceremony, Vincent took to his Instagram to share a snap of the couple staring lovingly at one another.

“OUI!❤️ #24aout2018💍,” Vincent captioned the photo.

The pair have been dating since 2016, when they met in Biarritz, France.

Tina hinted at an engagement back in May, when she shared a photo with the engagement ring emoji.

Congratulations Tina and Vincent!