Fri, 24 August 2018 at 4:00 pm

YouTuber Connor Franta Shares Advice for Coming Out of the Closet

Connor Franta gives the camera a smoldering look in this new black-and-white shot for RAW.

Here’s what the 25-year-old YouTube star had to share with the mag:

On how he found his own aesthetic: “Trial and error. Just try things and figure out what works for you personally. Also, I’ve also been doing this for seven years, so it takes time (laughs). It just comes with time and practice.”

On the moment he realized social media was blowing up: “It was probably right after the first VidCon I went to. It was absolutely insane. I went as a fan, but I was also getting recognized a little bit for making YouTube videos too, so it just started to become more and more real because I was meeting people in the same industry and I had people wanting to meet me for doing something that I had admired for so long. So that was kind of like the first moment—that first ‘oh s–t’ moment.”

On his advice for anyone who’s afraid to come out of the closet: “Take your time. It’s very, very situational, so make sure you’re in a safe environment and make sure the time is right for you. Don’t let anyone pressure you into coming into yourself too early, that is a personal decision. So know that it will happen eventually, it will happen in your own time, and everything will be okay.”

For more from Connor, visit RAWPages.com.
Photos: Kai Z. Feng for RAW
