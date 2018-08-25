Britney Spears Adopts a British Accent at Her London Concert!

Top Stories
Britney Spears is currently on tour in London and she brought out her British accent during a show on Friday night (August 24) at The O2 Arena.

The entertainer got the audience to participate in a contest to see which side of the arena could scream louder. After she didn’t like the results, she tried again.

“What the hell is wrong with you?” she said in her accent. “You’ve got to do better than that. Let’s try it again.”

Britney will wrap the tour on September 1 in Blackpool, England.

Got some #Britishney last night #britneyspears #britney #pieceofmetour #theo2arena

