BTS Drops Colorful 'Idol' Music Video - Watch Now!

BTS has released their brand-new music video for their catchy song “Idol,” and it’s way too much fun.

The South Korean pop troupe debuted the visual on Friday (August 24), the same day as their hot new album Love Yourself: Answer, aka the last piece of their Love Yourself trilogy.

The video features the guys – J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, and Suga – showing off their flawless choreography and fun hair colors in front of a bright, colorful, totally trippy background.

They also reference traditional Korean culture, such as wearing a hanbok and saying “ursoo.”

The video already has over 61,000,000 views. Watch below!

BTS kicks off their Love Yourself tour in Seoul, South Korea, today.



BTS (방탄소년단) ‘IDOL’ Official MV