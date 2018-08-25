Celebrities & Politicians React to Senator John McCain's Death

Hollywood and Washington, DC are remembering Senator John McCain tonight.

After news broke of the senator’s death, celebs and politicians took to social media to remember John for his decades of service to the United States.

Former Vice President Joe Biden along with current VP Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump were among the politicians that reacted to the news of John‘s death will honoring his services.

Celebs from Whoopi Goldberg to Bob Saget and Sheryl Crow also took to Twitter to remember the late senator from Arizona.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin – who ran as John‘s Vice President candidate during his 2008 Presidential Candidacy – also remembered her longtime friend with a touching post.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Sen. John McCain, the consummate loyal American and devoted public servant. Praying for his family. He will be sorely missed.

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.

- Sarah Palin and family pic.twitter.com/KRvcIQ99cA — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

RIP Senator McCain 😔 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

RIP to a true American hero. My thoughts and prayers are with the McCain family. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/XAh8NcU2ik — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 26, 2018

Couldn’t disagree more with Senator McCain on policy but there’s no denying he was a hero who served our country admirably. He deserved so much better in his final years…the bullying by Trump and his supporters was awful. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018

John McCain was fiercely devoted to his family, his constituents, and his country. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As a nation, we all share in the sense of emptiness his passing has left behind. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 26, 2018

A true American patriot & hero has passed.

John McCain was an example of a public policy maker who fought for what he believed in, and had the character & dignity to stand up for what was right — even if he had to oppose some of his colleagues to do so. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a leader, a public servant and a patriot, and he’ll be terribly missed. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 26, 2018

John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character & American idealism. As a war hero, a political maverick & leader he personified sacrifice & courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress & as a campaigner. We will miss him. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 26, 2018

John McCain.. a true American hero. Thank you for your service to this country. Rest peacefully ♥️ — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) August 26, 2018

I’m grieved to hear of the passing of Senator John McCain. Few Senators have made a greater impact on the nation. He is an American hero who never stopped serving our country. I pray for peace and strength for his wife, Cindy, and their family as they mourn in the days ahead. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 26, 2018

We have lost someone who was a voice of reason and truth. A hero. He will be sorely missed. RIP, John McCain. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 26, 2018

Rest in Peace @SenJohnMcCain. Thank you. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain was the definition of a true American hero & embodied what it means to put country first. (1/2) — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a true American hero. At every chapter of his epic life – as a member of the military, as a candidate, as a public servant – he staked out the honorable position, even if it required sacrifice. We mourn for his family but we mourn our nation’s loss just as deeply. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) August 26, 2018