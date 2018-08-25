Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 10:25 pm

Celebrities & Politicians React to Senator John McCain's Death

Celebrities & Politicians React to Senator John McCain's Death

Hollywood and Washington, DC are remembering Senator John McCain tonight.

After news broke of the senator’s death, celebs and politicians took to social media to remember John for his decades of service to the United States.

CHECK OUT: President Trump Tweets Condolences After John McCain’s Death

Former Vice President Joe Biden along with current VP Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump were among the politicians that reacted to the news of John‘s death will honoring his services.

Celebs from Whoopi Goldberg to Bob Saget and Sheryl Crow also took to Twitter to remember the late senator from Arizona.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin – who ran as John‘s Vice President candidate during his 2008 Presidential Candidacy – also remembered her longtime friend with a touching post.

Read more reactions inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John McCain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr
  • greppinwolf

    Sarah Palin “longtime friend” … ha ha ha! He despised her after the election (and during) for her attention-seeking ways. There are books written about it. He even mentioned it was a regret of his for bringing her to the national stage.