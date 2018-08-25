Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 10:47 pm

Cindy McCain Mourns Death of Husband Senator John McCain: 'My Heart is Broken'

Cindy McCain Mourns Death of Husband Senator John McCain: 'My Heart is Broken'

Senator John McCain‘s wife has broken her silence after the passing of her husband.

Cindy McCain took to Twitter on Saturday (August 25) to remember her husband after news broke that John passed away after a battle with cancer.

“My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years,” Cindy tweeted. “He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

Cindy and John married back in 1980 and share four children.

Our thoughts are with Cindy and her family during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cindy McCain, John McCain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr