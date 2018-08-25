Cindy McCain Mourns Death of Husband Senator John McCain: 'My Heart is Broken'

Senator John McCain‘s wife has broken her silence after the passing of her husband.

Cindy McCain took to Twitter on Saturday (August 25) to remember her husband after news broke that John passed away after a battle with cancer.

“My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years,” Cindy tweeted. “He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”



Cindy and John married back in 1980 and share four children.

Our thoughts are with Cindy and her family during this difficult time.