Connie Britton & Dylan McDermott Return to Murder House on 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Set!

The Harmons are back!

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram on Saturday morning (August 25) to share a photo of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott on set of the upcoming season Apocalypse.

“Connie and Dylan. The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home…Murder House,” Ryan captioned the below photo.

Connie and Dylan starred on the first season of AHS: Murder House and it was reported earlier this week that they would be returning for season eight.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Wednesday, September 12 on FX.

See the photo below!