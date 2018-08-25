Gregg Sulkin Uses His Superpower Gloves on 'Runaways' Set

Gregg Sulkin uses his custom-made superpower gloves to protect his co-stars while filming a scene for the Hulu show Runaways recently in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actor was joined on set by his co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, and Allegra Acosta while filming the scene for season two.

The second season of Runaways is scheduled to be released in December. There will be 13 new episodes.

Make sure to see the new photos of Gregg on a date with his girlfriend!

20+ pictures inside of Gregg Sulkin and others on set…