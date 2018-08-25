Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 12:24 pm

Gregg Sulkin Uses His Superpower Gloves on 'Runaways' Set

Gregg Sulkin Uses His Superpower Gloves on 'Runaways' Set

Gregg Sulkin uses his custom-made superpower gloves to protect his co-stars while filming a scene for the Hulu show Runaways recently in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actor was joined on set by his co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, and Allegra Acosta while filming the scene for season two.

The second season of Runaways is scheduled to be released in December. There will be 13 new episodes.

Make sure to see the new photos of Gregg on a date with his girlfriend!

20+ pictures inside of Gregg Sulkin and others on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 01
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 02
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 03
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 04
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 05
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 06
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 07
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 08
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 09
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 10
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 11
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 12
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 13
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 14
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 15
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 16
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 17
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 18
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 19
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 20
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 21
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 22
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 23
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 24
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 25
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 26
gregg sulkin uses his superpower gloves on runaways set 27

Photos: SharpShooter Images
Posted to: Allegra Acosta, Gregg Sulkin, Lyrica Okano, Rhenzy Feliz, Runaways, Virginia Gardner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr