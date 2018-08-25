Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 4:52 pm

Hugh Jackman Rides Around in the Ford Bronco from 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman Rides Around in the Ford Bronco from 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman gets into his car with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Friday afternoon (August 24) in the Hamptons, N.Y.

The 49-year-old actor was spotted driving the 1976 Ford Bronco that his character used in the hit movie Logan.

A few days ago, Hugh wrote a tribute for Craig Zadan, the producer who helped bring Broadway musicals back to television.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of Craig Zadan’s passing. He was a tireless supporter of so many … including myself. He brought joy to countless people. He will be incredibly missed. Sending love and thoughts to his family and friends,” he tweeted.
Credit: Matt Agudo; Photos: INSTARimages.com
