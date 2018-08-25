Top Stories
Sat, 25 August 2018 at 11:17 am

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly reached a settlement in their divorce case, over three years after announcing their split.

The 46-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor got married in June 2005 and they announced their split in June 2015. They filed divorce documents in April 2017, but the case has not been settled.

Jen and Ben did not have a prenup, so their earnings during the marriage will be split, according to TMZ.

The former couple will have joint custody of their three children – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 – though the agreement does not lay out a specific custody schedule.

Ben is currently in rehab after Jennifer reportedly staged an intervention earlier this week. They are waiting until he completes rehab to sign the papers.
  • Itsumi

    Jen’s a better person than me. I don’t think I would be okay with joint custody if he’s like that…

  • Dee

    jen was too good for you ben, she deserves the world

  • Utope

    She’s seems to be a really amazing person. Helping out the ex who cheated on her, trying to make sure he straightens up for the children.