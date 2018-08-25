Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly reached a settlement in their divorce case, over three years after announcing their split.

The 46-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor got married in June 2005 and they announced their split in June 2015. They filed divorce documents in April 2017, but the case has not been settled.

Jen and Ben did not have a prenup, so their earnings during the marriage will be split, according to TMZ.

The former couple will have joint custody of their three children – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 – though the agreement does not lay out a specific custody schedule.

Ben is currently in rehab after Jennifer reportedly staged an intervention earlier this week. They are waiting until he completes rehab to sign the papers.