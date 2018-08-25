Top Stories
Sat, 25 August 2018 at 3:27 pm

Jennifer Garner Gets in a Morning Workout with Her Manager

Jennifer Garner Gets in a Morning Workout with Her Manager

Jennifer Garner starts off her morning with a workout at Body By Simone on Saturday (August 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress was joined for the class by her manager and friend Nicole Solaka, who is often her workout partner as well.

Jennifer has reportedly finally reached a settlement in her divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck, over three years after they publicly announced their split. The papers are set to be signed after Ben gets out of rehab.
