Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off Their Weekend with a Workout!

The couple that works out together, stays together!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the gym for a workout on Saturday morning (August 25) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The night before, Alex took to Instagram to share a video of him and Jen grabbing ice cream with his daughters – Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 – along with Jen‘s kids – Max and Emme, 10.

“Ice cream and a movie! Nothing beats Friday night family time.🍿🍦🎥,” Alex captioned the below vid.