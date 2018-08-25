Sat, 25 August 2018 at 11:31 pm
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off Their Weekend with a Workout!
The couple that works out together, stays together!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the gym for a workout on Saturday morning (August 25) in Miami, Florida.
The night before, Alex took to Instagram to share a video of him and Jen grabbing ice cream with his daughters – Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 – along with Jen‘s kids – Max and Emme, 10.
“Ice cream and a movie! Nothing beats Friday night family time.🍿🍦🎥,” Alex captioned the below vid.
