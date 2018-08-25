Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 8:43 pm

John McCain Dead - Arizona Senator Dies at 81 After Battle with Cancer

John McCain Dead - Arizona Senator Dies at 81 After Battle with Cancer

Senator John McCain has sadly passed away at his Arizona ranch with his family by his side on Saturday (August 25). He was 81-years-old.

The six-term United States senator from Arizona, 2008 Republican presidential nominee, and war hero has died after his year-long battle with brain cancer. John‘s family announced the day before that he has decided to halt all medical treatment.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years,” John‘s office said in an official statement.

Our thoughts are with John’s loved ones at this time.
    RIP. He did the best he could. I would call him a hero.