Sat, 25 August 2018 at 12:18 am

John McCain Halts Medical Treatment For Brain Cancer

John McCain is halting treatment amid his battle with brain cancer.

The 81-year-old politician and war hero has been battling the disease for over a year but his family says he is now discontinuing medical treatment.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the McCain family said in a statement.

They continued, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

Our thoughts are with John and his family during this difficult time.

Read the McCain family’s entire statement below…
Photos: Getty
