Top Stories
Serena Williams' Black Catsuit Banned From French Open

Serena Williams' Black Catsuit Banned From French Open

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother & His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 5:30 am

Jonah Hill Dons Shades of Blue While Kicking Off His Weekend in NYC

Jonah Hill Dons Shades of Blue While Kicking Off His Weekend in NYC

Jonah Hill steps out in the Big Apple ahead of the weekend!

The 34-year-old War Dogs actor was spotted running errands on Friday morning (August 24) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos showing PDA in NYC

He wore a black graphic t-shirt underneath a dark blue button-up shirt, lighter blue shorts, and white slip-on sneakers.

Jonah chatted on his cell phone via his AirPods and held onto a mini water bottle.

Jonah is starring in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac with Emma Stone, set to premiere on September 21. Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 01
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 02
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 03
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 04
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 05
jonah hill dons shades of blue while kicking off his weekend in nyc 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lewisbieber

    a buffoon