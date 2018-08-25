Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 5:30 pm

Josh Groban & Girlfriend Schuyler Helford Attend Opening of Japan House Los Angeles

Josh Groban & Girlfriend Schuyler Helford Attend Opening of Japan House Los Angeles

Josh Groban walks the carpet with his girlfriend Schuyler Helford while attending the opening of Japan House Los Angeles on Friday night (August 24) in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old singer joined Japanese musician Yoshiki, who performed at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Groban

Josh is getting ready to release his upcoming album Bridges on September 21 and he just dropped the song “River,” which you can hear below from Spotify.

Josh is touring this fall with Idina Menzel and the shows kick off on October 18.

Just Jared on Facebook
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 01
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 02
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 03
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 04
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 05
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 06
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 07
josh groban girlfriend schuyler helford attend japan house event 08

Photos: Ryan Miller
Posted to: Josh Groban, Schuyler Helford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr