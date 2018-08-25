Josh Groban & Girlfriend Schuyler Helford Attend Opening of Japan House Los Angeles

Josh Groban walks the carpet with his girlfriend Schuyler Helford while attending the opening of Japan House Los Angeles on Friday night (August 24) in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old singer joined Japanese musician Yoshiki, who performed at the event.

Josh is getting ready to release his upcoming album Bridges on September 21 and he just dropped the song “River,” which you can hear below from Spotify.

Josh is touring this fall with Idina Menzel and the shows kick off on October 18.