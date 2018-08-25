Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 8:17 pm

Kanye West Gets Jokingly Trolled Over His Slides By Wife Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West is all smiles as he leads a couple guests out of his office building on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 41-year-old rapper/fashion designer kept things super cool in a T-shirt, shorts, and socks with slides as he spent the day at his office.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Earlier that afternoon, Kanye got trolled by wife Kim Kardashian as she jokingly asked her Instagram followers if Kanye‘s slides were too small.

“The real question is, do those fit?” Kim said with a laugh. “That’s what everyone wants to know.”

Last weekend, while the couple was in Miami for 2 Chainz‘s wedding, the Internet totally trolled Kanye over wearing slides with his suit that appeared to be a little too small for his feet.

Watch the snap below!
kanye west gets jokingly trolled over his sandals kim kardashian 01
kanye west gets jokingly trolled over his sandals kim kardashian 02
kanye west gets jokingly trolled over his sandals kim kardashian 03
kanye west gets jokingly trolled over his sandals kim kardashian 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Video

