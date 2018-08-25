Kanye West Gets Jokingly Trolled Over His Slides By Wife Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West is all smiles as he leads a couple guests out of his office building on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 41-year-old rapper/fashion designer kept things super cool in a T-shirt, shorts, and socks with slides as he spent the day at his office.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Earlier that afternoon, Kanye got trolled by wife Kim Kardashian as she jokingly asked her Instagram followers if Kanye‘s slides were too small.

“The real question is, do those fit?” Kim said with a laugh. “That’s what everyone wants to know.”

Last weekend, while the couple was in Miami for 2 Chainz‘s wedding, the Internet totally trolled Kanye over wearing slides with his suit that appeared to be a little too small for his feet.

Watch the snap below!