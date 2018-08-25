Kendall Jenner & Jaden Smith Celebrate Their Friend's Birthday

Kendall Jenner gets off a party bus with friend Jaden Smith while heading into The Nice Guy for a party on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The BFFs were at the restaurant to celebrate their mutual friend Justine Skye‘s birthday.

Jaden was also at the Staples Center that night to perform on J. Cole‘s KOD tour. The tour will continue through the middle of October.

