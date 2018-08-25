Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 1:36 pm

Kendall Jenner & Jaden Smith Celebrate Their Friend's Birthday

Kendall Jenner & Jaden Smith Celebrate Their Friend's Birthday

Kendall Jenner gets off a party bus with friend Jaden Smith while heading into The Nice Guy for a party on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The BFFs were at the restaurant to celebrate their mutual friend Justine Skye‘s birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Jaden was also at the Staples Center that night to perform on J. Cole‘s KOD tour. The tour will continue through the middle of October.

30+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 01
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 02
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 03
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 04
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 05
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 06
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 07
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 08
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 09
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 10
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 11
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 12
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 13
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 14
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 15
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 16
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 17
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 18
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 19
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 20
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 21
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 22
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 23
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 24
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 25
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 26
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 27
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 28
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 29
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 30
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 31
kendall jenner jaden smith friends birthday 32

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr