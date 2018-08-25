Keri Russell Still Has Not Seen 'Waitress' on Broadway!

Keri Russell originated the role of Jenna in the movie Waitress, but she still has not had a chance to see the role brought to life on stage in the Broadway musical based on the film.

“Believe it or not, I still haven’t seen it,” Keri said in a new interview with Deadline. “My life got overrun with children and dressing in ’80s clothing, but I know that would be funny.”

Keri is heading to Broadway next year in a revival of the play Burn This and she was asked if she would ever take on the role of Jenna on stage.

“I’m not really a singer. The only thing I’m trained in is dance. I am a dancer, but I’m not a singer,” she said.

Sara Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical, which is currently on Broadway and on tour around North America. A London production is coming soon!