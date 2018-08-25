Kim Petras Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Kim Petras flashes a peace sign while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Arthur Ashes Kids’ Day prior to the U.S. Open on Saturday (August 25) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the event with JustJared.com and you can check them out in the gallery!

“So much fun! It was great to celebrate Arthur’s legacy and very inspiring to meet the kids from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Kim told us about her day.

Kim performed her song “Heart To Break” during the event.

The event will air on ABC on Sunday (August 26) at 2pm ET. Make sure to listen to Kim‘s new song “All The Time” if you haven’t heard it yet!