Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 9:01 pm

Kim Petras Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Kim Petras Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Kim Petras flashes a peace sign while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Arthur Ashes Kids’ Day prior to the U.S. Open on Saturday (August 25) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the event with JustJared.com and you can check them out in the gallery!

“So much fun! It was great to celebrate Arthur’s legacy and very inspiring to meet the kids from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Kim told us about her day.

Kim performed her song “Heart To Break” during the event.

The event will air on ABC on Sunday (August 26) at 2pm ET. Make sure to listen to Kim‘s new song “All The Time” if you haven’t heard it yet!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 01
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 02
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 03.
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 04.
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 05
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 06
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 07
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 08.
kim petras arthur ashe kids day 09.

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Kim Petras
Posted to: Kim Petras

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr