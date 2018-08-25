Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Top Stories
Sat, 25 August 2018 at 3:54 pm

Kyle Pavone, the lead vocalist of the band We Came As Romans, has sadly passed away at the age of 28.

The band confirmed the news on Instagram with a touching tribute for Kyle. The cause of death is not yet known. He was hospitalized on August 19 and died on Saturday morning (August 25).

“Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent,” the band wrote.

“In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief,” they added.

One of Kyle‘s final tweets was on August 18 and included a lyric from the band’s 2017 song “Promise Me.”
Kyle Pavone, RIP, We Came as Romans

