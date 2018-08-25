Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Grab Breakfast in Woodland Hills

Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods enjoy a Saturday morning breakfast date!

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul and the 20-year-old model were seen out and about on Saturday (August 25) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

They both donned black leggings and shirts – Jordyn in a tank top and Kylie in a tied-up t-shirt – along with grey sneakers as they finished up their meal.

The two wrapped their arms around each other and were all smiles as they went about their day.

Kylie was recently in New York City for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was seen sharing a kiss with boyfriend Travis Scott.

