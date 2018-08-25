Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Kyle Pavone Dead - We Came as Romans Singer Dies at 28

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 9:25 pm

Meghan McCain Lovingly Remembers Dad John McCain After His Death

Meghan McCain Lovingly Remembers Dad John McCain After His Death

Meghan McCain is remembering her dad John McCain.

The 33-year-old The View co-host took to Twitter on Saturday (August 25) to share a lengthy tribute following news of her father’s death.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan McCain

“My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters,” Meghan writes. “He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. They days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”

John sadly passed away after his year-long battle with brain cancer.

You can read Meghan‘s full statement below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: John McCain, meghan mccain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr