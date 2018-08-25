Meghan McCain Lovingly Remembers Dad John McCain After His Death

Meghan McCain is remembering her dad John McCain.

The 33-year-old The View co-host took to Twitter on Saturday (August 25) to share a lengthy tribute following news of her father’s death.

“My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters,” Meghan writes. “He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. They days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”

John sadly passed away after his year-long battle with brain cancer.

You can read Meghan‘s full statement below…