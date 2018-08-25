Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Hit the Streets for Bike Ride in NYC
Naomi Watts and boyfriend Billy Crudup enjoy the sunny weather during an afternoon bike ride on Saturday (August 25) in New York City.
The 49-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor wore coordinating denim outfits as they kicked off their weekend with a bike ride around their neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts
Earlier this summer, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA as they jetted into Paris from a romantic getaway.
Naomi and Billy have been dating for over a year after falling in love on the set of their Netflix series Gypsy, which ran for one season on the streaming service.