Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Keith Urban Concert!

Keith Urban had some special visitors at his Nashville show!

The 50-year-old country superstar took to the stage on Friday night (August 24) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

After the concert, he met up with his wife Nicole Kidman and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon!

Keith shared a snap of the trio on his Instagram.

“NASHVILLE – U GUYS WERE PHENOMENAL TONITE-BIG LOVE FROM ALL OF US HERE BACKSTAGE TO ALL OF U. xxxxxxx – KU #GraffitiUWorldTour,” Keith captioned the photo.

Check it out below…