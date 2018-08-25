President Trump Tweets Condolences After John McCain's Death

President Donald Trump has released a statement after news broke of Senator John McCain‘s death.

The 72-year-old President took to Twitter on Saturday (August 25) to send his love and respect to the late senator’s family.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Donald tweeted.

Donald and John have not always been big fans of each other. John crossed the Donald last year over the GOP attempt to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which John voted against. Donald once even said that John was “not a war hero.”

John sadly passed away after his year-long battle with brain cancer.