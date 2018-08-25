Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Adopt Dog Together!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new addition to their family!

The 33-year-old prince and the 37-year-old duchess have reportedly adopted a new dog together, People mag reports.

Harry and Meghan got their new pup – believed to be a Labrador – early this summer and the pup has been joining them at their country home in the Cotswolds area and at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

The couple are already dog parents to Meghan‘s Beagle Guy.

No word yet on what their new dog’s name is.