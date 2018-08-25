Selena Gomez Teases Collaboration With Cardi B, DJ Snake & Ozuna

Selena Gomez is getting ready to release new music!

The 26-year-old singer just filmed a music video for an upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna.

Selena took to her Instagram to share photos from the music vid’s set, simply writing, “today was so fun.”

She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos as the group filmed promo for the song.

“So, basically, they asked me after I was sweating to do liners and everything so now I look like this and the queen looks flawless as always,” Selena said, while panning the camera to Cardi.

Selena later took a video with the entire group, saying, “I hope you guys like our song!”

We can’t wait to hear it!

Check out video and photos from the set below…