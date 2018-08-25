Top Stories
Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother & His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 2:15 am

Selena Gomez Teases Collaboration With Cardi B, DJ Snake & Ozuna

Selena Gomez Teases Collaboration With Cardi B, DJ Snake & Ozuna

Selena Gomez is getting ready to release new music!

The 26-year-old singer just filmed a music video for an upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna.

Selena took to her Instagram to share photos from the music vid’s set, simply writing, “today was so fun.”

She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos as the group filmed promo for the song.

“So, basically, they asked me after I was sweating to do liners and everything so now I look like this and the queen looks flawless as always,” Selena said, while panning the camera to Cardi.

Selena later took a video with the entire group, saying, “I hope you guys like our song!”

We can’t wait to hear it!

Check out video and photos from the set below…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez collaboration with cardi b 01
selena gomez collaboration with cardi b 02
selena gomez collaboration with cardi b 03

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Cardi B, DJ Snake, Ozuna, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr