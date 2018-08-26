Alessandra Ambrosio Spends the Day Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Top Stories
Alessandra Ambrosio looks super summer chic as she steps out to do some shopping with her friends on Friday afternoon (August 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-ear-old model wore a breezy white blouse, short denim shorts, and sandals for her outing with friends.

The weekend before, Alessandra was spotted stepping out for date night with her new boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.

Alessandra and Nicolo have been linked to each other since early August after she and longtime fiance Jamie Mazur split back in March.
