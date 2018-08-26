Ariana Grande Lands Third Number 1 Album with 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande has landed her third number one album.

Sweetener, which was released last week, sold 231,000 total copies, with 127,000 of those being traditional copies, to land the number one spot, Billboard reports.

Ariana had two previously number one albums including her 2013 album Yours Truly and her 2014 album My Everything. Her 2016 Dangerous Woman peaked at number two.

If you haven’t already, you can stream Sweetener right here.

Congrats to Ariana on the huge accomplishment! Be sure to grab Sweetener if you haven’t already!