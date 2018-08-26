Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 4:00 pm

Ariana Grande Lands Third Number 1 Album with 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande Lands Third Number 1 Album with 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande has landed her third number one album.

Sweetener, which was released last week, sold 231,000 total copies, with 127,000 of those being traditional copies, to land the number one spot, Billboard reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

Ariana had two previously number one albums including her 2013 album Yours Truly and her 2014 album My Everything. Her 2016 Dangerous Woman peaked at number two.

If you haven’t already, you can stream Sweetener right here.

Congrats to Ariana on the huge accomplishment! Be sure to grab Sweetener if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr