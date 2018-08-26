Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 9:16 am

Blake Lively Claps Back at Instagram User Telling Her to Hire a Stylist

Blake Lively provided an epic clap-back to an Instagram user who decided to criticize her fashion choices over the weekend.

The 31-year-old actress posted a photo of a new look on Instagram, to which the troll wrote, “I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with.”

“Thank you for the tips, sir,” Blake responded in the comments. “Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But the b*tch just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

Earlier this year, Blake explained why she doesn’t use a stylist and chooses her own outfits.

