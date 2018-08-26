Top Stories
Sun, 26 August 2018 at 1:31 pm

'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Won't Copy Cameron Diaz's 2000 Film, Kristen Stewart Says

'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Won't Copy Cameron Diaz's 2000 Film, Kristen Stewart Says

Cameron Diaz wheels her grocery cart out of Whole Foods and heads to her car on Saturday (August 25) in Glendale, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress stocked up for the weekend at the market!

Recently, Kristen Stewart spoke about the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which will star Kristen, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The 2000 movie starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron and Lucy Liu.

“We are not trying to do an impression of the last one,” Kristen told ET, adding that the new film will have a different vision. “I think [director Elizabeth Banks] is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway.”

She added, “The one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well.”
