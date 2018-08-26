Top Stories
Ciara Looks Chic at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Ciara is looking fierce!

The 32-year-old “Level Up” superstar rocked the red carpet and presented onstage during the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

“OTW To @BlackGirlsRock #BlackGirlsRock,” Ciara captioned a photo of herself on the way to the event on Instagram.

Ciara also posed with Janet Jackson backstage after appearing on stage together.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Ciara is wearing a Balmain dress.
