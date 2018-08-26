Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 11:57 am

'Crazy Rich Asians' Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row!

'Crazy Rich Asians' Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row!

Crazy Rich Asians has dominated the weekend box office for the second weekend in a row!

The film brought in $25.0 million, giving it first place again! Be sure to check out the film, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding!

Coming in at number two is The Meg, which earned $13.0 million.

Melissa McCarthy‘s The Happytime Murders also opened this weekend and made $10.0 million.

Rounding out the top five are Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Disney’s Christopher Robin, which earned $8.0 million and $6.3 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Box Office, Crazy Rich Asians

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr