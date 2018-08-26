'Crazy Rich Asians' Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row!
Crazy Rich Asians has dominated the weekend box office for the second weekend in a row!
The film brought in $25.0 million, giving it first place again! Be sure to check out the film, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding!
Coming in at number two is The Meg, which earned $13.0 million.
Melissa McCarthy‘s The Happytime Murders also opened this weekend and made $10.0 million.
Rounding out the top five are Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Disney’s Christopher Robin, which earned $8.0 million and $6.3 million, respectively.
WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
