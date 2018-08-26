Dua Lipa & Pharrell Williams Hit the Stage at Reading Festival 2018!

Dua Lipa rocks out on stage during Day Two of the 2018 Reading Festival on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in Reading, England.

The 23-year-old singer showed off her super toned abs in a yellow plaid bralette and windbreaker pants for her performance on stage.

Other acts during Day Two of the festival included Brendon Urie and Panic! at the Disco, Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D, and Lizzo.

Reading Festival wraps on Sunday with performances by headliners Kings of Leon and Diplo.

