Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Hula Hooping!

Elizabeth Hurley is continuing to have a fun summer!

The 53-year-old actress posted a picture of herself hula hooping in a bikini from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on Saturday (August 25) on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Hurley

“Hula hoop practice #home #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the hot post.

A few days before, Elizabeth took a swim topless during her vacation in Greece and posted a video of her swimming on holiday, wearing only white bikini bottoms!

“Attempting to swim off the calories,” she captioned the video. See it here!