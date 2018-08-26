Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Hula Hooping!
Elizabeth Hurley is continuing to have a fun summer!
The 53-year-old actress posted a picture of herself hula hooping in a bikini from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on Saturday (August 25) on Instagram.
“Hula hoop practice #home #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the hot post.
A few days before, Elizabeth took a swim topless during her vacation in Greece and posted a video of her swimming on holiday, wearing only white bikini bottoms!
“Attempting to swim off the calories,” she captioned the video. See it here!