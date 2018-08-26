Emma Roberts Is 'So Excited to Be Back' for 'AHS: Apocalypse'

Emma Roberts steps out to grab some lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Recently, the 27-year-old actress spoke with ET Canada about returning for another season of American Horror Story for Apocalypse! She will reprise her Coven role as Madison Montgomery.

“I’m so excited to be back…it is, I have to say, the craziest season yet, just with the crossovers and people coming back as past characters…it was insane!” Emma said.

The new season of AHS premieres on September 12 on FX. Be sure to tune in!