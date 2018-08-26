Jane Fonda Looks Stunning at 'Book Club' Sydney Premiere!

Jane Fonda is looking amazing!

The 80-year-old actress walked the red carpet and took photos at the Australian premiere of her new movie Book Club at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction on Sunday (August 26) in Sydney, Australia.

Book Club hit theaters earlier this summer in the United States. The film also stars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already!

