Janet Jackson Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Janet Jackson is looking legendary!

The 52-year-old “Made For Now” pop icon looked positively regal on the red carpet and on stage at the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

Janet was honored with the Rock Star Award at the ceremony as a “phenomenal woman in music,” organizers previously announced.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Janet is wearing a Christian Siriano gown.