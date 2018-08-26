Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 10:12 am

Jenna Dewan Sends Channing Tatum a Message of Support After Death of His Friend

Jenna Dewan Sends Channing Tatum a Message of Support After Death of His Friend

Jenna Dewan posted an Instagram comment supporting her estranged husband Channing Tatum after the tragic death of his childhood best friend, Corey Vaughn.

Channing shared the news on his Instagram account, writing, “Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

Jenna posted in the comments of the post, “RIP Corey. All the love in the world to his family right now.”

Our thoughts are with the Vaughn family at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
jenna dewan message to channing tatum 01
jenna dewan message to channing tatum 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr