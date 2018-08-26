Jenna Dewan Sends Channing Tatum a Message of Support After Death of His Friend

Jenna Dewan posted an Instagram comment supporting her estranged husband Channing Tatum after the tragic death of his childhood best friend, Corey Vaughn.

Channing shared the news on his Instagram account, writing, “Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family.”

Jenna posted in the comments of the post, “RIP Corey. All the love in the world to his family right now.”

Our thoughts are with the Vaughn family at this time.