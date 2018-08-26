Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell & More Create & Cultivate In Chicago

Jennifer Hudson wears a snakeskin printed blouse while attending the Create & Cultivate event held at House of Vans on Saturday (August 25) in Chicago, Ill.

The 36-year-old actress and singer was joined by Shay Mitchell, Ashley Tisdale, and Whitney Port.

“So much fun getting to participate at @createcultivate Thank you so much for having me! #CreateCultivateCHI,” Ashley tweeted.

Create & Cultivate is a conference that offered panels, workshops, mentor power hours and keynote conversations for women who wish to create and cultivate the career of their dreams.

FYI: The event featured partners Microsoft Teams, JCPenney, McDonald’s and Comcast NBCUniversal.