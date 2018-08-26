Justin Bieber Loves Tori Kelly's New Song 'Never Alone'

Justin Bieber has some fun with friends while out on Saturday (August 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer was greeted by quite a few fans after grabbing lunch with his pals.

Earlier in the week, Justin lent his support to pal Tori Kelly after the release of her brand new song “Never Alone” featuring Kirk Franklin.

“The end is FIRES. What’s not to love,” Justin tweeted, with a retweet of the song’s music video.

Justin‘s fiancee Hailey Baldwin recently showed off her engagement ring on the cover of Vogue Mexico. She shared the cover on her Instagram account. Check it out!