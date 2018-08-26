Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 9:04 pm

Lea Michele Is Pretty in Pink While Heading Out After a Friend's Baby Shower!

Lea Michele is looking lovely!

The 31-year-old Glee actress was spotted leaving a friend’s baby shower on Sunday (August 26) in Venice, Calif.

Lea was seen stopping off at the valet before making her way out from the party, looking chic in a pink dress.

Lea recently stepped out for Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence in Brentwood, Calif.

“Hi 🌸” she wrote simply on Instagram, captioning a cute selfie of herself on that same day. See the pic below!

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

