Sun, 26 August 2018 at 9:48 pm

Mahershala Ali Stars in 'True Detective' Season 3 Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Mahershala Ali Stars in 'True Detective' Season 3 Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Get ready for the new season of True Detective!

The upcoming third season of the hit HBO series debuts in January 2019, and the teaser trailer just arrived on Sunday (August 26).

Mahershala Ali stars as Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays in the trailer, seen at three different ages.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces. My job…. there’s no certainty. This peace… is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story,” he says.

The upcoming season co-stars Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo.

Watch the teaser trailer below!
Photos: HBO
