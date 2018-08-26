Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B is making the decision to take care of herself.

The 43-year-old Spice Girl revealed that she will enter a program shortly in the UK after being diagnosed with PTSD.

“I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy [program] in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me,” she told The Sun on Sunday (August 26).

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol– it is underneath all that. I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do — but I am dealing with it,” she added.

“I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

Mel is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, which has several live shows lined up over the next few weeks.

Mel also tweeted out a link information about PTSD on the same day.

We wish the best for Mel in her recovery.

Knowledge is power https://t.co/cx6YiocaNp — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) August 26, 2018

