Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 11:33 am

Neil Simon Dead - Famed Playwright Passes Away at 91

Neil Simon Dead - Famed Playwright Passes Away at 91

American playwright Neil Simon has passed away at the age of 91, Just Jared can confirm.

According to TMZ, he died on Sunday (August 26) at 1 AM. The official cause of death was complications from pneumonia. His wife, Elaine Joyce Simon, was at his bedside along with his daughters, Ellen Simon and Nancy Simon.

Neil was well known for so many plays and won Tony Awards for The Odd Couple, Biloxi Blues, and Lost in Yonkers. He also wrote other famous hits including Barefoot in the Park, Promises, Promises, and more. He wrote more than 30 plays in total, and was also nominated for four different Oscars for his screenplays over the years.

Our thoughts are with Neil‘s loved ones during this time.
    RIP and thanks for the laughs.