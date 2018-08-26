Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 3:34 pm

Nick Jonas Celebrates The Release of New Song 'Right Now'

Nick Jonas Celebrates The Release of New Song 'Right Now'

Nick Jonas wears a rose on his sweater while leaving Craig’s Restaurant on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer snapped photos with fans who he ran into outside the hot spot.

That day, Nick‘s new song “Right Now” with Robin Shulz came out. Be sure to go listen to the track if you haven’t already!

To celebrate the release of the song, Nick surprised a couple of friends in LA with special Postmates deliveries.

Earlier in the month, Nick announced his engagement to fiancee Priyanka Chopra after having a traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas has rose for fans at craigs restaurant 01
nick jonas has rose for fans at craigs restaurant 02
nick jonas has rose for fans at craigs restaurant 03
nick jonas has rose for fans at craigs restaurant 04
nick jonas has rose for fans at craigs restaurant 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr