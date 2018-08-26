Nick Jonas Celebrates The Release of New Song 'Right Now'

Nick Jonas wears a rose on his sweater while leaving Craig’s Restaurant on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer snapped photos with fans who he ran into outside the hot spot.

That day, Nick‘s new song “Right Now” with Robin Shulz came out. Be sure to go listen to the track if you haven’t already!

To celebrate the release of the song, Nick surprised a couple of friends in LA with special Postmates deliveries.

Earlier in the month, Nick announced his engagement to fiancee Priyanka Chopra after having a traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremony.